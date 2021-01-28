Digital News Can't Backdate Zero VAT Treatment, Court Rules

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- Digital news services did not qualify for the zero-rate value-added tax that applies to print products until a law change specifically exempted them last year, the United Kingdom Court of Appeal ruled Thursday. The ruling overturned a decision of the Upper Tribunal, which found in December 2019 that news products delivered on e-readers, tablet computers, smartphones and websites were eligible for zero-rated VAT because U.K. law does not specifically limit the zero-rating to printed products. The original drafters of the exemption for newspapers would not have been contemplating the rise of digital news services, the higher court ruled in throwing out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS