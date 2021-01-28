FCA Wins £1.3M Soccer Investment Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 2:35 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered a British investment company on Thursday to repay hundreds of thousands of pounds after it persuaded consumers to invest £1.3 million ($1.77 million) in a "diverse" business portfolio that did not exist and which ultimately folded, leaving investors largely penniless. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon issued the order against Bright Management Solution Ltd. after the company and several of its directors admitted to the Financial Conduct Authority that they had contravened financial regulations by accepting deposits from investors without authorization. The company and its four former directors — Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Mohammed Kabir, Mohammed Abdul Kahhar and Kayes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS