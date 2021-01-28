5 Firms Guide Workday's $700M Deal For Danish Peer

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Finance and human resources software provider Workday said Thursday it's buying workplace-focused Danish peer Peakon in a $700 million deal that's guided by five law firms. Pleasanton, California-based Workday Inc. said in a joint statement with Peakon ApS that the all-cash deal will create a "continuous listening platform" for businesses to understand employee productivity, sentiment, create personalized recommendations and more. Workday is represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Danish law firm Bech-Bruun. Peakon and its shareholders are guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Osborne Clarke LLP and Highbridge Advokatanpartsselskab. "Peakon is on the cutting edge of helping organizations turn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS