Coke's GC Tells Firms To Diversify — Or Risk Getting Canned

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Coca-Cola's general counsel is urging law firms to "effect real systemic change" by adhering to new requirements that outside counsel allocate a portion of work to diverse attorneys — specifically Black lawyers — or risk losing money or even future legal business with the Atlanta-based beverage giant, according to an open letter published online Thursday. Bradley Gayton, who four months ago became senior vice president and general counsel at The Coca-Cola Co., this week shared the letter with several dozen firms, detailing his team's commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging. His department will stop discussing motivations or excuses from outside counsel on...

