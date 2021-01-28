PTAB Judge Grills GM's Defense Of Fender Design Patent

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge pushed back Thursday on an argument from GM that an ornamental design patent for a front fender used in the 2018 Cadillac XTS is valid because it's distinct from existing fender designs. The PTAB was considering a challenge to the patent by automobile replacement parts maker LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries Inc., which argued during a remote hearing that the GM Global Technology Operations LLC patent is obvious in light of an earlier design patent combined with elements of a depiction of the 2015 Cadillac Escalade. GM attorney Joseph A. Herriges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS