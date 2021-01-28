Biden's Regulatory Freeze Unsettles Crowdfunding Advocates

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's ongoing "regulatory freeze" could enable agencies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to postpone or reconsider recently approved rule changes relaxing limits on private capital raising, a prospect that makes equity crowdfunding advocates uneasy. There is no word yet on how the SEC is responding to a White House memo dated Jan. 20, which outlines how agencies and executive department heads can enact a regulatory freeze broadly aimed at halting the prior Trump administration's last-minute rulemakings in their tracks. The idea is to give Biden appointees a chance to review and potentially block dozens of environmental, labor,...

