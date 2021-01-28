Claims Against Battery Maker, Insurer Pared In Cleanup Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday pared down a real estate company's suit alleging a battery maker and its insurer owe it coverage of a trust fund for cleaning up a spill site, leaving only one claim standing out of the initial eight. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wilson largely sided with Johnson Controls Battery Group Inc. and Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. in the order on dismissal, finding that 760 New Brunswick Urban Renewal LLC could not claim to be part of a contract that was signed before it existed, nor did it adequately show that Johnson was the cause...

