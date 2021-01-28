7th Circ. Asked To Undo Easing Of Energy Efficiency Rules

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- Advocacy groups urged the Seventh Circuit to scrap two new rules from the U.S. Department of Energy that change conservation standards in a way that allows certain laundry machines to evade efficiency requirements and creates a workaround for shower water pressure restrictions. In two petitions for review filed Wednesday, Environment America, Alliance for Water Efficiency and public interest advocate U.S. PIRG urged the Seventh Circuit to undo two new DOE rules finalized in early December that they believe hurt both the environment and the public by lowering efficiency requirements for showerheads and laundry machines. The rules were issued as part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS