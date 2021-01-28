Data Protection Biz Nears $1.4B Value After VC Investments

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- Cloud data protection platform OwnBackup revealed Thursday that it is approaching a $1.4 billion valuation after its latest funding round led by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures and new investor Sapphire Ventures. OwnBackup said it landed $167.5 million in Series D financing from the venture capital investors, which brings the total amount it has raised to $267.5 million. The Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based company said the extra capital will support its global expansion plans. Sam Gutmann, OwnBackup's CEO, said in a statement that the new funding is the "next step" in its mission to help customers "truly own" their software as...

