How Debtor-In-Possession Loans Guide On Libor's Exit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- As is well known, a wide variety of financial contracts are benchmarked to Libor, scheduled to be officially phased out beginning next year. One of the vital functions of Libor during an economic crisis has been as a benchmark rate for debtor-in-possession, or DIP, loans.[1] In 2020, numerous small and large companies obtained billions of dollars in DIP loans to support them financially during their bankruptcy reorganization. The DIP loan borrowing rate that references Libor and its future replacement benchmark thus influence whether companies like those that declared bankruptcy in 2020 will survive and accelerate economic recovery in the coming year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS