OCC Hits Brakes On 'Fair Access' Rule

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 11:04 AM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it is holding off on publishing its "fair access" rule limiting larger banks' ability to cut ties with gun makers, fossil fuel producers and other politically charged businesses, a move that may seal the controversial regulation's fate. The OCC said that pausing Federal Register publication of the rule, which was finalized in the last week of the Trump administration, will give the agency's next permanent leader a chance "to review the final rule and the public comments the OCC received, as part of an orderly transition." President Joe Biden has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS