NM Tribe Sues IHS For Hospital Downsizing Amid Pandemic

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New Mexico tribe has sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Indian Health Service, claiming they skipped over key requirements in moving to convert the tribe's local hospital into an urgent care clinic next month. The Pueblo of Acoma in western New Mexico filed suit in D.C. federal court Thursday, accusing HHS and IHS of failing to provide proper notice and details to Congress before moving to convert the Acoma-Cañoncito-Laguna Hospital into a clinic with reduced funding and services starting Feb. 1. Such notice is required under the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, according to the...

