NJ Court OKs Initial Steps In $161M L'Occitane Ch. 11

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. affiliate of French cosmetics chain L'Occitane cleared its first Chapter 11 hearing in New Jersey without a smudge Thursday, in a case driven chiefly by company efforts to shed leases for underperforming brick-and-mortar sites as online sales surge. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan approved with few questions the debtor's initial requests, including an order for assumption or rejection of leases across the business, which operated 166 locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico at the time of its filing Wednesday. The business reported about $161.1 million in assets and $161.6 million in liabilities at case opening, with parent...

