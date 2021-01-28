4 Highlights As Biden Starts Scrubbing Trump's Health Legacy

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday began erasing former President Donald Trump's health care legacy by revoking some of his predecessor's key directives and setting in motion major regulatory gears driving the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights. Here are four highlights from Biden's moves and the reactions they encountered. Executive Order Seeks to 'Restore' ACA In his biggest move Thursday, the newly inaugurated Democrat signed an executive order immediately revoking two executive orders that his Republican predecessor signed in 2017 — one on his first day in office that prioritized "minimizing the economic burden" of the ACA, and another after the...

