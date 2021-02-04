Asarco Says Rival Must Help With $25M Cleanup Plan

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- Mining giant Asarco went to court Thursday to argue that some $25 million in budgeted future cleanup costs for an arsenic-leaching metal-refining site in Montana is concrete enough to force Atlantic Richfield Co. to help pay. The trial-like hearing was called in the long-running case after the Ninth Circuit directed a district judge last year to investigate whether money for the future portions of an Environmental Protection Agency-blessed cleanup plan is "concrete and non-speculative." If it's concrete, Atlantic Richfield — formerly known as Anaconda Copper Mining Co. — will likely have to help Asarco pay for a cleanup expected to last...

