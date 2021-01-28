Dems Revive Paycheck Fairness Act In Gender Equity Push

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats announced Thursday they are renewing their push for the embattled Paycheck Fairness Act, which would amend the Equal Pay Act to make employers liable for pay gaps between men and women unless they can justify the disparity. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced the reintroduction of the bill, saying it boasts every Democrat in Congress plus two House Republicans as co-sponsors. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also highlighted the bill as a focus of their administration's gender equity efforts. In a statement Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill a "key step in Democrats' efforts...

