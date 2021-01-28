Novartis Must Face Ex-Lab Worker's Disability Bias Claims

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge refused Thursday to toss disability discrimination claims against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. over its purported failure to accommodate an ex-lab worker's autism condition before firing him for repeatedly coming to work late, rejecting the company's argument that he did not request such assistance. During a Zoom hearing on the pharmaceutical giant's dismissal bid, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Bogaard said he would uphold state Law Against Discrimination claims against the company from Erik Freeman, a former cell processing specialist who worked on a treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia until his termination in January 2020. In reading the...

