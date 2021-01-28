Peabody & Arnold Partner Among 2 Tapped For Mass. Bench

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday named a Peabody & Arnold LLP partner and a solo practitioner to vacant seats on the state's trial court bench. If her nomination to the Superior Court is approved, Peabody & Arnold partner Maureen Mulligan will fill a seat vacated by Justice Elizabeth Fahey, who retired last year. The other nominee, William Travaun Bailey, is slated to join the District Court bench, assuming a seat left often by Justice Michele B. Hogan's retirement. "The many complex cases tried by attorneys Mulligan and Bailey in their decades of legal experience, coupled with their commitments to the legal...

