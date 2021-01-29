Kelley Kronenberg Adds Atty In Miami To Lead PIP Work

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Kelley Kronenberg on Thursday brought aboard a new partner to lead the personal injury protection section of its insurance practice. Steve Simeonidis joins as a new business unit leader out of the Florida firm's Miami office. Moving over from Hamilton Miller & Birthisel LLP, he previously served as in-house counsel and a corporate officer at Windhaven Insurance Inc., overseeing all transactional matters and litigation at the company. "Steve's experience in insurance fits perfectly into our existing practice," said the firm's Chief Operating Officer Howard Wander. "We look forward to his expertise in personal injury protection and the growth and development of...

