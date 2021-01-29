Freshfields Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts With New Plan

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:46 AM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is doubling down on its efforts to become an environmentally sustainable law firm with a new plan to further reduce its carbon footprint and avoid unnecessary waste, the firm announced Thursday. The London-headquartered global firm said in a statement that it would completely slash its dependence on fossil fuel-generated electricity by the end of 2030. It will also reduce by 30% the amount of carbon it produces in business travel and cut down its paper usage by 40% by the end of 2025. Single-use plastics will disappear from all Freshfields offices by the end of 2021, the...

