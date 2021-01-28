Utah Justices Reinstate Suit Over Woman's Drowning

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Utah's high court on Thursday reinstated a suit seeking to hold Salt Lake City liable for the death of a woman who drowned in a creek in a city-owned park trying to rescue her dogs, saying the city can't avail itself of a recreational-use statute at this stage of the case. In a unanimous ruling, the Utah Supreme Court reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Salt Lake City of causing the April 2017 death of Liudmila Feldman, who drowned after she attempted to rescue her dogs from a creek located in Parley's Historic Nature Park and was swept downstream. The...

