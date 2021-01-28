9th Circ. Tosses Axon's Suit Over FTC Merger Review Process

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday refused to revive Axon Enterprise's constitutional challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's merger review process, finding that the police body-cam maker has to go through the agency's in-house proceedings before heading to federal court. U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee penned a published opinion that said the panel agreed with the Arizona federal court, which found it had no jurisdiction to hear Axon's constitutional claims based on a trio of U.S. Supreme Court decisions. It also affirmed the lower court's finding that the FTC Act requires the company to submit to the commission's in-house process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS