7th Circ. Tackles Numerosity Rule In OT Class Action

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- Proposed class actions with fewer than 40 potential members, and with members who are not spread out geographically, might not satisfy Rule 23's numerosity requirement for certification, the Seventh Circuit has ruled, upholding a lower court's wage and hour decision. While not drawing a bright-line rule, an appellate panel unanimously ruled that a suit with fewer than 40 putative class members may be eligible for certification if "geographic dispersion" among the individuals makes a traditional case impractical, underscoring that "the inquiry is fact and circumstance dependent, and future cases will require this careful line drawing." But there was no such dispersion...

