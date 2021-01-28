ConEd Worker Fired For Medical Pot Use Can Sue, Court Says

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel ruled Thursday that a financial analyst who was fired by Con Edison for using medical marijuana can sue her former employer for discrimination, finding that the power utility may have jumped the gun after the worker's positive drug test. The four-judge panel found that Kathleen May Gordon had raised enough evidence that Consolidated Edison Company of NY Inc. failed to make reasonable accommodations after Gordon tested positive while her medical marijuana card was still pending. The judges affirmed a lower court's denial of Con Edison's dismissal bid, though they axed one of Gordon's claims. The panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS