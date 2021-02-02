Top Russian Banks Post £5.4M Security In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 5:45 PM GMT) -- Two of Russia's biggest banks have agreed to deposit £5.4 million ($7.3 million) to cover legal fees and costs in case they lose a $700 million-plus lawsuit in London accusing a businessman and his family of fraud. PJSC National Bank Trust and PJSC Bank Otkritie Financial Corp. will deposit the money, beginning this month, as security for legal fees and costs run up by Boris Mints, the co-owner of Otkritie, and his three sons, according to the High Court order dated Jan. 27. The banks have accused the Mints and three other former banking executives of facilitating a scheme by the O1 Group,...

