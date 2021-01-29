Concrete Co. Scaled Down Plant To Thwart Union, Judge Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge has ordered a concrete mixer to restore operations at a plant it partially shuttered amid rumblings of union organizing last year, restoring the status quo while the National Labor Relations Board prosecutes allegations of union-busting. U.S. District Judge Robert Wier on Thursday granted the agency's Cincinnati office an injunction making Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete reopen its Winchester, Kentucky, facility, restore its staff and rehire two fired workers. Judge Wier said the board has ample evidence the company made these moves to stall the union drive. "Smyrna acted with the very design of squelching, permanently, union activity centered...

