9th Circ. Urged To Toss SmileDirect Harassment Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- Members of California's dental board on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court decision that dismissed SmileDirectClub's suit accusing them of anticompetitive harassment, claiming the teeth aligner company's "wildly implausible" antitrust accusations make a "mountain-out-of-a-molehill" and do not posit "any real injury." According to the members, SmileDirectClub's claims — which construed "mundane alleged actions and events" into an anticompetitive conspiracy — is just a way for the company to retaliate against the board's investigation of the company's chief clinical officer Jeffrey Sulitzer for allegedly engaging in "suspicious business practices." "Plaintiffs have now come to this Court in the...

