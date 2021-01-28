Buyers Sue Pet Food Co. After 70 Dogs Die

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:10 PM EST) -- A group of consumers hit Midwestern Pet Foods with a proposed class action Thursday, seeking over $5 million in damages after more than 70 dogs died from eating food that allegedly contained high levels of toxins according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the consumers, whose dogs fell ill or died after allegedly consuming the food, Midwestern issued a recall of its Sportmix dog and cat foods in December after the FDA reported that the foods contain dangerous levels of Aflatoxin, a toxic mold that damages human and animal livers and can cause illness or death. Earlier this...

