Cannabis Co. Takes $1.3M Tax Fight To High Court

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 12:06 AM EST) -- A cannabis company that lost its chance to petition the U.S. Tax Court over a $1.3 million tax bill because it was filed a day late is taking its case to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying Thursday that high court precedent conflicts with the Ninth Circuit's ruling. Organic Cannabis Foundation LLC, which did business as Organicann Health Center, said in its petition for a writ of certiorari that under precedent from the 2015 Supreme Court decision in U.S. v. Kwai Fun Wong, statutory deadlines are presumptively non-jurisdictional and therefore subject to equitable tolling. That would allow the Tax Court to evaluate...

