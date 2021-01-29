Calif.-Based M&A Vet Joins Taylor English As Partner

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- An experienced mergers & acquisitions attorney based in Southern California with over 30 years working a large variety of transactions joined Taylor English LLP as a partner, the firm announced. J. Michael Vaughn joined Taylor English at the start of January after spending the previous two and a half years at Orange County firm Enterprise Counsel Group. Vaughn, a graduate of the University of Southern California Gould School of Law told Law360 on Friday he joined Taylor English because he found the firm gave him a bigger platform to serve his clients, while at the same time allowing him to develop...

