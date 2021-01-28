Texas Gov. Abbott Vows To Fight Biden On Energy Policy

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called on state agencies to use "all lawful powers and tools" to fight off actions by President Joe Biden that would threaten the state's energy industry. The Republican governor directed all state agencies to "challenge any federal action that threatens the continued strength, vitality and independence of the energy industry." Each agency, the order states, should work to identify potential litigation, notice-and-comment opportunities and any other means of preventing "federal overreach." Abbott cited executive orders Biden has signed in his first week in office, including orders to rejoin the "job-killing" Paris Agreement and suspending new...

