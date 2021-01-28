AkzoNobel Paints Over PPG's Tikkurila Buy With €1.4B Bid

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Dutch paint and coating maker AkzoNobel said Thursday that it handed in a binding offer to purchase Finnish paint company Tikkurila for €1.4 billion (about $1.7 billion), wiping out U.S. rival PPG's €1.24 billion bid and setting the stage for a potential bidding war involving five law firms. Akzo Nobel NV, working with De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek and Roschier Attorneys Ltd., said in a news release that it was aiming to grab up all of Tikkurila OYJ's shares nearly two weeks after competitor PPG Industries Inc.'s own tender offer for the company was set to commence. Tikkurila, guided by Hannes Snellman Attorneys...

