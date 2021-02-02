Pa. Right-To-Know Ruling Offers Open Records Playbook

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2020, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its opinion in the case of Uniontown Newspapers d/b/a The Herald Standard v. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The decision concluded a dispute that originated in 2014, when the newspaper sent an open records request to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The records request, filed under the state's Right-to-Know Law, sought information related to the rate of certain illnesses at the DOC's state prison facility in Fayette County. The newspaper suspected that a fly ash dump and water treatment plant with a history of issues — both of which were situated in close proximity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS