Feds Can't Dodge Gilead HIV Patent Counterclaims

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Thursday denied the federal government's bid to toss Gilead Sciences' counterclaims in a case accusing the biotech company of infringing four government-owned patents for an HIV treatment. In a 22-page order, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' argument that it isn't subject to Gilead's inequitable conduct and unclean hands defenses, finding that HHS is not acting in its sovereign role for the benefit of the public, but has divested itself of that role in this case to act in its proprietary capacity, or as a property owner. While the...

