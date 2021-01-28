CFPB Acting Chief Vows 'Aggressive Action' During Pandemic

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's acting director has pledged to take "aggressive action" to make sure financial services companies are doing right by consumers during the coronavirus pandemic, telling agency staff that he's looking to step up investigations and send a message to the industry. In an all-staff message shared on the agency's blog Thursday, CFPB acting Director Dave Uejio called for a more proactive supervision and enforcement response on COVID-19 relief and said pandemic-related investigations will be expedited so the "industry gets the message that violations of law during this time of need will not be tolerated." "Moving forward, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS