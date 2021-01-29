Calif. Woman Faces 5 Years, $2M Over Tax Fraud

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Californian will spend five years in prison and pay the government almost $2 million, the terms of her federal sentence for her role in a tax fraud and money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Ronda Boone, 58, and her husband, Marty Boone, tried to steal $4.5 million from the Internal Revenue Service and transfer the money through various accounts in the U.S. and overseas, acting Special Agent Michael Daniels said in a statement Thursday. "Once again this shows the severe nature of fraudulent tax refund schemes perpetrated against the IRS," Daniels said in the statement. The sentencing,...

