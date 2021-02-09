Fed. Circ. Panel Walks Back $235M Skinny Label Ruling

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:44 AM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday vacated its October finding that Teva induced infringement of a patent covering GlaxoSmithKline's drug Coreg to the tune of $235 million and set a new round of oral arguments in the high-profile fight over so-called skinny labels. A Federal Circuit panel said Tuesday it will rehear a case over whether Teva induced infringement of a patent covering GlaxoSmithKline's drug Coreg. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Rather than grant en banc rehearing as Teva had requested, the original panel geared up to redecide the case. It scheduled oral arguments for Feb. 23, which will focus on whether evidence...

