Legal Fees To Top £5M In Credit Suisse Espionage Suit

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 12:53 PM GMT) -- Legal fees are expected to top more than £5 million ($6.9 million) as a former Credit Suisse employee heads to trial seeking £60.3 million from the lender after he was imprisoned in Romania on charges of espionage over his work. Judge Roger ter Haar QC signed off the costs in a short judgment at the High Court on Thursday, approving hourly rates of £780 for top-tier barristers and £515 for their lieutenants. Credit Suisse had budgeted some £3.8 million in time and costs for defending itself against allegations by Vadim Benyatov that the bank is liable to cover his lost earnings and costs...

