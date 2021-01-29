Law360's Pro Say: The GameStop Suits Have Already Started

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The whole country is in a tizzy over GameStop — a floundering video game retailer whose stock went through the roof this week after a group of online investors waged a trading war against short-selling hedge funds. On this week's show, we're breaking it all down: The absurd backstory, the lawsuits that have already been filed, and the possibility of new financial regulations to come. This Week Ep. 185: The GameStop Lawsuits Have Already Started Your browser does not support the audio element. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring...

