Eaton Getting Power Device Maker Tripp Lite For $1.65B

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- Irish power management company Eaton Corp. PLC said Friday that it will fork over $1.65 billion to acquire U.S.-based Tripp Lite, which makes power protection devices and other electrical equipment for data centers and industrial, medical and communications markets. The transaction will bolster Eaton's portfolio with a company that provides over 5,000 products, supplying products such as single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures, Eaton said in a statement. Uday Yadav, Eaton electrical sector president and chief operating officer, said in the statement that "we look forward to welcoming Tripp Lite to the Eaton family."...

