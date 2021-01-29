Goodwin, V&E Rep Education Co.'s $1.7B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Online learning business Nerdy Inc. said Friday it's going public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG Capital in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.7 billion and guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP. Nerdy said in a joint statement with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, a special purpose acquisition company, that the deal terms includes an up to $750 million cash injection, which includes proceeds from the SPAC's initial public offering last year and $150 million from a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, component. Proceeds from the deal will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS