Tobacco Giant Says Pot Brand Stole Kool Cigarette TM

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Tobacco giant ITG Brands launched a trademark infringement suit alleging that the interlocking O's in a California cannabis company's e-cigarette emblem "transparently rip off" the 88-year-old logo of Kool menthol cigarettes. ITG filed suit Thursday in California federal court accusing Los Angeles-based Capna Intellectual, which does business as Bloom Brands, of violating federal and state laws by stealing Kool's logo to profit from the well-known brand. "In a transparent rip-off of ITG's Kool marks, defendant advertises, promotes, distributes, imports, sells and/or offers for sale electronic cigarettes and oral vaporizers for adult smokers and adult tobacco consumers under the Bloom marks," ITG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS