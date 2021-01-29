SF Blasts FERC For Approving PG&E's Alleged Grid Squeeze

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is arbitrarily allowing Pacific Gas and Electric to charge San Francisco unreasonable and illegal transmission rates that drive up costs and quell competition, the city and county have told the D.C. Circuit. In an opening brief, seeking review of previous FERC decisions related to the transmission services, San Francisco said Thursday that the agency is shirking its responsibilities in the matter in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and the Federal Power Act. The California government — which is an electricity provider in competition with PG&E but also reliant upon PG&E infrastructure for distribution — said...

