Mass. Court Overturns Cost Ruling In Boston Drug Test Case

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A drug testing contractor for Boston's police department should have offered to assume the city's legal defense in suits filed by officers who were wrongly terminated after receiving false positives from the company's hair follicle tests, Massachusetts' top court ruled Friday. The opinion, by now-retired Justice Barbara Lenk, reversed the lower court's decision and chided the judge for holding that the city was wrong for not overtly demanding Psychemedics Corp. take over the defense in the numerous hair-testing lawsuits. Members of the Supreme Judicial Court expressed skepticism at arguments in October that the company would be able avoid taking responsibility for...

