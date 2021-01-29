Sable Permian Gets OK For Ch. 11 Sale Plan

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday signed off on oil and gas producer Sable Permian Resources' Chapter 11 plan after being told it had won the overwhelming support of the company's creditors. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved Sable's plan to settle its debts with the sale of a subsidiary to its secured creditors and a wind-down of the rest of its business after the sole remaining objection to the plan was resolved. Houston-based Sable, which holds 127,600 acres of oil and gas leases in the Permian Basin of West Texas, filed for Chapter 11 in June, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS