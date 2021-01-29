Texas Justices Side With Chiropractors In Rule Challenge

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A split Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined rules challenged by the Texas Medical Association describing the scope of the chiropractic practice are valid, reversing lower court rulings that the rules should be struck because they exceed statutory limitations by allowing chiropractors to perform tests in which they aren't trained. The court's majority said it reached the decision in favor of the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the Texas Chiropractic Association by applying the same principles it did in its 2017 holding in Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists v. Texas Medical Association. In that case,...

