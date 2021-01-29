EEOC Can't Use 10th Circ. In Meatpackers Case, Judge Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has failed to convince a Colorado federal judge that a recent en banc Tenth Circuit decision involving the Americans with Disabilities Act produced a precedential shift in workplace accommodations law that allows the agency to pursue decade-old systemic bias claims against meatpacker JBS USA LLC. Chief U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer on Jan. 25 rejected the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's latest bid to upend a September 2018 order throwing out the agency's so-called pattern-or-practice claims in a suit accusing JBS USA LLC of illegally denying Muslim workers religious accommodations and firing some Somali Muslim workers...

