Coughlin Duffy Group Jumps To Schenck Price

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Schenck Price Smith & King LLP has gained five partners from a Morristown-based group led by Timothy I. Duffy, building on the firm's product liability team and litigation practices in the areas of commercial environmental law. The five partners include Duffy, Heidi Minuskin, Mark Silver, Joseph Amoroso and Jonathan Donath and are coming to the firm from Coughlin Duffy LLP. Minuskin will co-chair Schenck Price's environmental practice group. Transitioning over with the partners are associates Michael Seeburger and Ryan Gallagher, as well as two paralegals and one legal assistant. The attorneys won't be moving too far from Duffy Coughlin's Morristown office,...

