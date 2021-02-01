Trademark Modernization Act Could Reshape Litigation

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Trademark Modernization Act, which was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, resolves a circuit court split by providing a rebuttable presumption of irreparable harm upon a showing of trademark infringement. This provides additional enforcement and protection options for trademark owners. The provision will also affect how trademark owners litigate cases. Trademark owners will again focus their efforts on showing customer confusion. The provision should also reduce forum shopping that occurred when courts applied disparate standards for granting injunctive relief. The U.S. Supreme Court's 2006 eBay Inc. v. MercExchange LLC[1] decision held that patent owners were not entitled to a...

