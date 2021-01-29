Fla. Philanthropist Escapes $9.8M Foreclosure Judgment

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Friday relieved a Tampa Bay-area philanthropist of a $9.8 million mortgage foreclosure judgment in connection with a failed commercial development, saying the complaint did not specifically assert a claim against him on his guaranty of the loan. The appeal from Jugal K. Taneja, the owner of a Largo-based pharmaceutical company whose donations have landed his name on the University of South Florida's pharmacy school and a planned surgical center at the AdventHealth Tampa hospital, is the latest twist in long-running litigation over the project that was planned for downtown St. Petersburg. In his appeal, Taneja...

